GREENVILLE — Frederick Allyn Williams, 60, of Greenville, Ohio passed away at 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Dayton VA Hospital, Hospice Unit, Dayton, Ohio.

Born in Greenville, Ohio on July 27, 1959 he was one of 3 children to Delores Jean (Taylor) Williams and the late James Ward Williams. Frederick was a Versailles High School graduate and then went into the United States Air Force and served his country for 24 years. He was a lifelong farmer, and proud veteran. Frederick was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Greenville. He was an avid deer hunter and had a passion to hunt with his friends. He was a very simple man, who had a strong faith, and loved his family; he will be truly missed. He is preceded in death by his father.

Survived by his wife of 33 years, Rhonda (Cromes) Williams, whom he married on August 2, 1986: mother Delores Jean Williams: daughter Courtney (Williams) Spencer: grandchildren Cameron Barga; Andrew Spencer: step-daughter Tracy Hobbs: siblings Christine and Bruce Agne; Richard and Kyone Williams: as well as many special friends and neighbors.

Friends may call on the family from 3-6 p.m. Monday, January 20 at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Funeral service at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, at the Faith Baptist Church -740 Russ Rd, Greenville with Pastors Bill Baker and Bill Dobson presiding. Burial to follow at the Gettysburg Cemetery, Gettysburg, Ohio where Military Honors by the Greenville Veterans Honor Guard will be conducted. Memorial contributions may be made to the Darke County Cancer Association. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.