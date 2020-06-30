GREENVILLE — Frederick E. "Fred" Schlosser, 84 of Greenville, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 4:15 a.m. at his residence.

He was born May 6, 1936. in Darke County, Ohio, the son of the late Kenneth and Edna (Carothers) Schlosser. He retired in April 2004 from the Union City Body Company where he worked in metal fabrication for 40 years.

He was a member of First Presbyterian Church; he graduated in 1954 from New Madison High School. He loved playing cards, going out to eat, spending time with family and friends, and the Great Darke County Fair.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife: Judy Schosser on Sept. 2, 2005, whom he married Nov. 21, 1959; his sister: Joan Scantland.

He is survived by his longtime companion: Joyce Menger of Greenville; his son and daughter-in-law: Scott and Christy Schlosser of Westerville; his daughter and son-in-law: Kelly and Barry Hounshell of Greenville; grandchildren: Laura and Luciano Carfagna and Joey Schlosser, Zachary Hounshell and fiancée Olivia Daggett, Jacob, and Matthew Hounshell, Cody and Connor Vermillion.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, July 3, from 1 to 1:45 p.m. with services following 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 114 E. Fourth St., Greenville, with Pastor Andrew Gilman and Rev. Terry Haworth officiating. Burial will follow in Abbottsville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Darke County Humane Society or State of the Heart Care. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com