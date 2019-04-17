GREENVILLE — Frederick A. Smith, 76, of Greenville, Ohio passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at State of the Heart Hospice. He was born December 25, 1942 to the late Herman and Beatrice Smith.

Fred is survived by his loving wife, Nancy (Rice) Smith, whom he married May 1, 1987. Fred is also survived by his children Kathy and Dennis Etter, Kelly and Kent Warner, Brenda and Chuck Borgerding, and Kathy Arden; grandchildren Brian Billenstein, Dustin Caverlee, Eric Hemmelgarn, Nicole Mora, Devin Billenstein, Brooke Borgerding, Ash (Betsy) Petitjean, Andrea (Glenn) Rentner, Kelsey Arden, and Carson Arden; eight great-grandchildren; and siblings Larry Joe (Sharon) Smith, Herman Duke (Carolyn) Smith, Kenneth (Donna) Smith and Geneva Guthrie. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Sondra Blum.

Fred served in the US Navy from 1960-1963, where he was stationed on the USS Enterprise in aviation maintenance. He later served in the Navy Reserves until 1966. Upon being discharged from the US Navy, Fred worked as a manufacturing supervisor at different facilities until he retired and settled in Wayne Lakes in 2004.

In keeping with Fred's giving spirit, his remains have been donated to Wright State University in lieu of a funeral. A private graveside service with military honors will be conducted by the Greenville Veterans Honor Guard in the future. To celebrate Fred's life, it is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions be given to the American Legion, Attn: Honor Guard, 325 N Ohio St, Greenville, Ohio 45331.