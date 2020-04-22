Fumi Deeter (1926 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fumi Deeter.
Service Information
Willamette National Cemetery
11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd.
Portland, OR
97086
Obituary
Send Flowers

GREENVILLE — Fumi Deeter, the third child of Yasuhiro and Masue Hayashi, of Sasebo, Japan, met her husband, Wilbur Deeter, at Heaven's gates on April 15, 2020. Born Jan. 15, 1926, she was 94.

A military wife, she and Wilbur retired to Greenville in 1968, where they lived for 30 years. They were members of the First Baptist Church of Greenville. They moved to Portland, Ore., in 1998.

They are survived by children, Dr. Timothy Deeter (Michie Shinohara) of Portland Ore., Dr. Thomas Deeter (Laurie Benson) of Des Moines, Iowa; five grandchildren, Ken and Yumi Deeter, Alexander, Benjamin, and Daniel Deeter; and five great-grandchildren (Kaio, Carey, Garrison, Elliot, and Killian Deeter). Also surviving are sister Nobuko Noda of Japan, sisters-in-law Treva Bain of Greenville, Joanna Deeter of Bradford, Kay Deeter of Germantown, and several extended family members of cousins, nephews, and nieces.

A viewing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. today (April 23) in Aloha, Ore. Fumi will be buried with Wilbur in Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Ore.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.