GREENVILLE — Fumi Deeter, the third child of Yasuhiro and Masue Hayashi, of Sasebo, Japan, met her husband, Wilbur Deeter, at Heaven's gates on April 15, 2020. Born Jan. 15, 1926, she was 94.

A military wife, she and Wilbur retired to Greenville in 1968, where they lived for 30 years. They were members of the First Baptist Church of Greenville. They moved to Portland, Ore., in 1998.

They are survived by children, Dr. Timothy Deeter (Michie Shinohara) of Portland Ore., Dr. Thomas Deeter (Laurie Benson) of Des Moines, Iowa; five grandchildren, Ken and Yumi Deeter, Alexander, Benjamin, and Daniel Deeter; and five great-grandchildren (Kaio, Carey, Garrison, Elliot, and Killian Deeter). Also surviving are sister Nobuko Noda of Japan, sisters-in-law Treva Bain of Greenville, Joanna Deeter of Bradford, Kay Deeter of Germantown, and several extended family members of cousins, nephews, and nieces.

A viewing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. today (April 23) in Aloha, Ore. Fumi will be buried with Wilbur in Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Ore.