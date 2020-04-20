GREENVILLE — Gail D Weaver, age 65, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away at 10:35 a.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Greenville Health and Rehabilitation in Greenville.

Gail was born Dec. 12, 1954, in Greenville, Ohio, to the late Dalton and Helen (Hatfield) Weaver.

Gail enjoyed the outdoors, including fishing and working out in the yard. He also had a great love of sports and enjoyed watching THE OHIO STATE Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Bengals win a game every once in a while, Who Dey! His favorite pastime was coaching his son, Chris, and his friends in Pee Wee Football, where he played an active role as VP. Sports were a big part of his life for many years and he very much supporting Chris in many sporting activities. Gail participated in track and field and football at Greenville Senior High School, where he graduated in 1973. Gail very much enjoyed late '60s, early '70s Camaros, and Corvettes. He also loved to be outside doing yard work, playing with the dogs, Butch and Tucker, and spending time with his "Sugar Cookie" Carolyn. He spent most of his career working at Kal Plastics (United Technologies) for 12 years in Greenville and Copperweld in Piqua for 18 years.

Gail is survived by his significant other, Carolyn J. Harmon of Greenville; son and significant other, Chris J. Weaver and Brittany Kemper of Greenville; stepdaughters, Jennifer Kimmel and husband Aaron Kimmel of Greenville, Crystal Wegley and husband Travis Wegley of Vandalia; stepson John Harmon and wife Kristina Harmon of Greenville; grandchildren, Hannah Weaver, Aidric Weaver and Dylan Stump; stepgrandchildren, Dominik Clark, Cheyenne Harmon, Bryce Echeman, Kaden Echeman, Tori Kimmel, Savannah Leach, Ryleigh Leach, Landen Kimmel and Logan Kimmel; brother, Gary Weaver; nephew Bryan Weaver and wife Li Weaver of Fairview, Tenn.; great-nieces, Elizabeth Weaver and Sarah Weaver of Franklin, Tenn.; and aunt and uncle Ruthann and Herschel

There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. Friday April 10, in the Gettysburg Cemetery, Gettysburg, Ohio, with Rev. Dr. Fred Bernhard officiating. There will be no visitation. The service will be streamed live on Zechar Bailey Facebook Page.

It is the wishes of the family that memorial contributions be given to State of the Heart Hospice of Darke County or the Darke County Cancer Association.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com.