ANSONIA — Gail Dean Edwards, 68, of Ansonia, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 7, 2020, at his home.

He was born on May 12, 1951, in Greenville, Ohio, to the late Raymond and Mildred (Marshal) Edwards.

In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Mary J. Edwards, who passed away on September 26, 2019; his siblings, John Edwards, Tom Edwards, Connie Marshall; and his infant brother, Bobby Edwards.

Dean loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was passionate about his grandkids and would always make time for them. Family did not have to be blood to Dean. In fact, many kids around town viewed Dean as their dad. He resonated through his kids and their friends. Dean was a working man and spent over 30 years working for United Tech, previously known as BF Goodrich.

Dean had a fun personality and enjoyed having a good time. He was an avid Ohio Lottery player and liked playing Euchre, Tripoley, and Shanghai Rummy. Dean loved to cook. He was famous for his "Dean Burgers" and kids from around the neighborhood would come when he would make his homemade pizzas. Dean also enjoyed cutting wood and "making" his family help him. He liked cruising around town and listening to Rock N Roll. Dean loved the 4th of July and would look forward to his family's annual celebration.

Dean is survived by his children, Peggy Edwards of Greenville, Doug Edwards and his partner, Sienna Weist of Florida, Randy Edwards and his wife, Amanda of New Madison, Ohio, Kenneth Edwards and his wife, Sarah of Ansonia, and Marie Kaffenberger of Greenville; his grandchildren, Jerrod Edwards, Hunter Rose, Dara Jones- Stump, Alexia Edwards, Jerrica Edwards, Dalton Jones, Damien Edwards, Ariana Edwards, Parker Helton, Noah Edwards, Grace Edwards, Kadyn Edwards, and Riley Kaffenberger; his siblings, Bev Holsapple of Versailles, Ohio, Shelby Brown and her husband, Ron of Las Vegas, Nevada, Ron Edwards and his wife, Marianna of Bradford, Ohio, Jack Edwards and his partner, Becky Oliver of Ansonia, and Bill Edwards and his wife, Gina of Beamsville, Ohio; and his countless nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A celebration of Dean's life will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 13, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Pastor Tony Price officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Union Cemetery.

Friends and family may visit on Wednesday, February 12, at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be given to Tribute Funeral Homes to help offset final expenses.

