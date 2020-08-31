ROSSBURG — Gail F. McKnight, age 72, of Rossburg, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, 11:03 p.m., at the Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio.

Gail was born July 5, 1948, in Greenville, Ohio. He was the son of Myrtle (Lindemuth) McKnight of Greenville and the late Robert F. McKnight who passed away December 30, 2012.

Gail was retired following many years of farming and construction work in the Darke County area. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the United States Air Force, member of the Ansonia American Legion, the Greenville VFW and Pheasants Forever.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Leo and Katherine Prenger.

Gail is survived by his wife, Nancy (Prenger) McKnight, of Greenville. They were married June 14, 1975; children, Jeremie F. (Lora) McKnight of Pittsburgh, Penn., and Ashley L. (Ryan) Rose of North Port, Fla.; grandchildren, Runa McKnight and Ava Rose; sister, Pam (Mark) Hierholzer of Ansonia; brother, Robert Kim McKnight of Greenville, as well as his mother, Myrtle.

There will be a celebration of Gail's life on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 2 until 7 p.m., at the family residence in Rossburg.

It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to Feeding America, 35 East Wacker Drive, Suite 2000, Chicago, Illinois, 60601, or at www.feedingamerica.org

Funeral arrangements by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, Ohio.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com