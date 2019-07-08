GREENVILLE — Gale "Clarkie" Clark, 85, of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 7:50 p.m. at the Brookdale Nursing Home, Greenville, Ohio.

Born in Greenville on July 15, 1933, he was a son to the late Bert and Mildred (Hiatt) Clark. Clarkie worked many years for Lehman's Paint Store, and later on for Sherwin Williams.

He was a proud United States Army Veteran, having served from 1953-1955. He was an active member of the Greenville Missionary Church and through the years had served as Deacon, Head Usher, a greeter, and custodian. He believed in working hard, and having a strong faith. In his free time he enjoyed traveling with friends, playing softball and baseball, playing cards and loved dogs. He will truly be missed.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Martha B. Clark (Pretsman), and brothers ,Eugene Clark and Fred and JoAnn Clark.

He is survived by children, Amy and Chris Rudy, Tammy and Scott Drew and Mark and Charise Clark: brother ,Ted Clark: grandchildren, Christine and Storm Longfellow, Clark Rudy, Kalista and Alex Knous, Simeon King, Caden Clark, and Luke Clark: as well as many more family members, church family and friends.

Friends may call on the family from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Greenville Missionary Church, 1110 N Broadway, Greenville, with Pastor Gary Oser presiding. Burial with Military Honors provided by the Darke County Honor Guard to follow at Greenville Township Memorial Garden Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the State of the Heart Hospice. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.