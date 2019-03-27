ARCANUM — Galen L. Oswalt, 86, of Arcanum, Ohio passed away Tuesday March 26, 2019 at Brookdale of Greenville. He was born August 18, 1932 in Lightsville, Ohio, son of the late Roy C. and Iva O. (Wyan) Oswalt. He was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a lifelong farmer, and a member of Castine Church of the Brethren; the Darke County Farm Bureau; a past Twin Twp. trustee; a graduate of Arcanum High School; Arcanum High F.F.A; and a 4H Advisor.

Galen is preceded in death by his parents; his son-in-law: W. Kelly Ellison; his sister: Illah June Sink; and his brother: George A. Oswalt. He is survived by his wife: Shirley L. (Markwith) Oswalt of Arcanum; his daughters and sons in law: G. Lynne and Steve Myers of Arcanum, Deborah L. and Craig Dynes of Arcanum, Sheryl A. and Kelly Kramer of Arcanum; grandchildren: Amber and Kyle Schlechty, Tyler J. and Chelsey Myers, Keyna L. and Nick Castelluccio, Kami L. and Jeff Knitt, Leigha A. and Jeffrey Brown, Maci L. and Austin Bruner, Chey D. Kramer and fiancée Rachel; step grandchildren: Ryan C. and Becky Dynes, Mallory and Sean McDermott; great grandchildren: Kody and Kaylee Schlechty, Colton J. Myers, Sophia, Micah, and Luke Castelluccio, Jay Knitt, Ivy and Henry Dynes, Cooper McDermott, Haydon Brown, Easton Brown, Jayce and Jayda Bruner.

Services will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with Rev. Gary Cloyd officiating. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park, Covington. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to services on Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Arcanum High School FFA. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com