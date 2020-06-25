DELAWARE, Ohio—Gary D. Batten of Delaware, Ohio, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the age of 81.

After years of battling dementia, he died peacefully at home surrounded by his wife, Mary Jane, and children, Cheryl, Jana, Lori, and Steve. His life was well lived, and he was well-loved. Gary was born on March 3, 1939, in Greenville, Ohio, to Harold and Hazel (Long) Batten.

Gary met the love of his life and best friend, Mary Jane Johnston, in high school. They graduated from Greenville Senior High School in 1957 and tied the knot on Nov. 8, 1958. They remained inseparable for over 61 years. He worked hard to provide for his family by taking on whatever job was available. He retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation in 1999.

Family was the center of Gary's life and he was proud to be the patriarch. He was an important presence in the lives of his children and grandchildren. Gary and Mary Jane raised three daughters, Cheryl (Greg) Smith, Jana (Octavio) Maldonado and Lori Wheeler, and one son, Steve (Shelly) Batten. Gary doted on his grandchildren, Kirstyn (Justin) Shumaker and Logan Smith; Brandon and Evan Maldonado; Tyler, Grant, and Grace Batten; and Joseph and Noah Wheeler.

His big bear hugs, silly faces, Donald Duck impressions, and his willingness to push a swing for hours, or to play Dance Dance Revolution endeared him to them greatly. Gary enjoyed watching his grandchildren dance, act, sing, bat, kick, stop a puck, beat a drum, throw a football, wrestle, skate, and hit major milestones in their lives. He was blessed to welcome a new generation in his great-grandkids, Hayes and Lane Shumaker, who were also recipients of big hugs and kisses.

Gary loved to watch sports on TV and was especially a devoted fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds. In his spare time, he enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing softball, singing and performing in church. He was a strong leader of his family, and a good friend to all, who would give his shirt to anyone in need. He had a long-standing relationship with God and held onto his faith to his dying breath.

Gary was preceded in death by his father and his mother. He is survived by his wife, his four children, his nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, his sister, Sharon (Lloyd) Edger, his brother, Jim (Norita) Batten, and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

Gary will be forever remembered for his beautiful smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace, and unconditional love. He has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be greatly missed. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in Heaven watching over us.

A Celebration of Life and Faith will be held on Thursday, July 9, at the East Dayton Christian Church, 3415 Linden Ave., Dayton, Ohio. Visitation with the family will begin at 2 p.m. and the service will begin at 2:30 p.m. To celebrate Gary, the family would appreciate if guests would wear Buckeye themed apparel or his favorite colors, green and blue. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Capital City Hospice https://capitalcityhospice.com/donate/.

The family would like to thank all the health care professionals from Capital City Hospice for their great care in the last few weeks of his life. We are sincerely grateful to the wonderful staff who comforted and cared for him in his last days.

To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com . The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware is assisting the Batten family with arrangements.