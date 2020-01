GREENVILLE — Gary K. Bickel, 77, of Greenville passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, in the ER at Wayne HealthCare in Greenville.

A celebration of Gary's life will be held Wednesday, January 8, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville where the family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. The family request everyone to dress in casual Ohio State Buckeyes attire.