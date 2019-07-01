GREENVILLE — Gary L. Miller, 71, of Greenville passed away at 4:10 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at his residence.

Gary was born August 4, 1947, in Greenville to the late Homer A. and Thelma (Vanscoyk) Miller.

Gary is survived by his wife, Julia F. (Hawkins) Miller whom he married March 30, 1985; sons and daughter-in-law, James and Maureen Miller of Greenville and Steve Miller of Greenville; grandchildren, Brittany and Deric Compton, Tiffani Lippincott, Morgan and Anthony Bagnasco and Kelsi and Dustin Underwood; numerous great-grandchildren; and brother and sister-in-law, Marion and Fonda Miller of Greenville.

Gary served in the 1st Cavalry Division of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Gary retired from Copeland Corporation in Sidney.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Brian Underwood officiating. Burial will follow in East Zion Cemetery, Greenville with full military honors conducted by the Versailles Veteran's Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com