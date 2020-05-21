BRADFORD — On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, Gary Lee Harper, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 83, at his home in Bradford. Gary was born Feb. 26, 1937, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Lloyd B. and Annabell (Park) Harper. He went to school in Twin Falls, and at the age of 17, entered the United States Air Force. Gary spent 10 years with the Air Force, during the Korean War, as an aircraft electrician, before being honorably discharged. He was honored by the Hospice Veteran's Partnership of Ohio sponsored by the Korean War Veteran's Association on July 24, 2019, with the flag, pins and certificates. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Georgia Ann (Haney) Harper; and two sons, Gary Lloyd Harper in 2003 and Craig Harper in 1962. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rosalee (Wood) Harper; three sons, David Harper of Dayton, Timothy and Sarah Harper of Union, Richard and Teresa Harper of Raleigh, N.C.; stepdaughter, Jody Flynn of Huber Heights; stepson, Edward and Renee Elliott of Greenville; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. He loved them all very much and looked forward to their calls and visits. Gary was a truck driver for over 50 years with over 5,000,000 miles accident-free, for which he was honored. He had worked for Tuente Trucking, Osgood and United Parcel Service. He was also an avid camper. Gary donated his body to Wright State Medical School. Due to the Covid-19, Memorial Services will not be held until July 11 at 1 p.m. at the Bradford Community Club, 149 Miami Ave,, Bradford, OH 45308. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.
Published in The Daily Advocate from May 21 to May 22, 2020.