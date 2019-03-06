GREENVILLE — Gary Lynn Thompson, age 66, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away at 6:25 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019, State of the Heart Hospice Care Center in Greenville.

Gary was born May 18, 1952, in Greenville to Wilma (Applegate) Thompson of Greenville and the late Charles D. Thompson.

Gary loved his family, friends, music and his Country, having served in the U.S. Air Force from 1970 to 1974.

A celebration of Gary's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or State of The Heart Care, 1350 North Broadway, Greenville, OH 45331. Arrangements are under the direction of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com