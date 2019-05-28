GREENVILLE - Gene Weimer, 86, beloved husband, devoted father and grandfather passed away Sunday May 26, 2019, at 10:08 a.m. at Wayne Healthcare. He was born April 14, 1933 in Union City, Ind., the son of the late Weldon and Maxine (Brierly) Weimer.

Gene was a schoolteacher for 39 years; he also sold Real Estate for Leis Realty; and had worked at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home. He graduated from Eastside High School in Union City, Ohio; Ball State University; he attended Greenville Missionary Church; McDonald's Coffee Club; he was an avid golfer and fisherman.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Janet Weimer of Greenville whom he married June 18, 1955; his son and daughter-in-law: Trace and Lisa Weimer of Englewood; his daughter: Tammy Weimer of Greenville; grandchildren: Austin Weimer, Nicci and Brad Cherry, Dane Howell; great-grandchildren: Maddox and Carson Cherry; sister: Jane Washler of Greenville; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Eugene and Joan Hyme; sisters-in-law: Phyllis Hyme, and Marion Leeka; and numerous nieces and nephews

The family would like to thank the staff at Wayne Healthcare for the excellent care they received during Gene's stay there.

Services will be held Friday May 31, at 11 a.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with the Rev. Gary Oser officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday May 30, and 1 hour prior to the services on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Darke County. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com