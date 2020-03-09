GREENVILLE – George J. Mittermann, 89, of Greenville passed away at 8:01 a.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at State of the Heart Hospice Care Center in Greenville.

George was born June 2, 1930, in Budapest, Hungary, to the late Frank & Eva Weiss.

George is survived by his wife of 54 years, Eva D. (Boltos) Mittermann whom he married August 14, 1965; sons, Frank Mittermann of Greenville and George J. Mittermann Jr. of Greenville; grandson, Steven & Breann Mittermann of St. Henry; sister, Maria Nagy of Hungary; and nieces, Viktoria and Gabi of Hungary.

George was a Hungarian Freedom Fighter during the 1956 Hungarian Revolution. George was a member of East Main Church of Christ in Greenville and the Lowell Thomas Lodge #83 FOPA. He was a former firefighter at Coldenham Fire Department in New York.

A celebration of George's life will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Jim Morehouse officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Comprehensive Health, East Main Church of Christ, State of the Heart Care or Rest Haven Nursing Home all of Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com