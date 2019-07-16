ANSONIA - Georgeanna Rehmert Emrick, 71, passed away July 8, 2019 at her home in Ansonia. She was born to the late Eber and Opal (Brown) Rehmert.

She is preceded in death by her son, Michael Emrick; brother and sister-in-law, Lester and Ann Rehmert; sisters and brothers-in-laws, Glenna and Erskine Johnson, Bernice and Thomas Cyphers, Sr.; and brother-in-law, Noah Barga.

She is survived by her husband of 48 1/2 years, Larry Emrick, Sr., whom she married January 9, 1971; sons and daughters-in-law, Kent and Candice Emrick, of Greenville, and Joseph and Beth Emrick, of Ansonia; grandchildren, Kylie Emrick, William Ludington, Dakota Emrick, Logan Emrick, Ethan Emrick, Graci Emrick, Jaylin Emrick and Mariss Emrick; great grandchild, Roman Stone; sister, Janice Barga, West Milton; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Bill Miller, Greenville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her family and relatives were by her side when she passed, and per her wishes there will be no services. Donations can be made to the Darke/Mercer State of the Heart can be made in her memory.