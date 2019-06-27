PLEASANT HILL — Gerald Edward "Jar" Davis, 98, formerly of Pleasant Hill and Newton Township, and most recently of Stillwater Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Covington, went to be with his wife in Heaven on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Jar was born on Aug. 23, 1920, to the late Walter William and Onda Opal (Besecker) Davis. He married the love of his life, Mary Elizabeth Gibson on June 14, 1941. They were married for 71 years before she passed away October 29, 2012.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth L. Davis and sister Aureda Faye (Davis) McKibben, grandson, Clark Emerson Davis, and Great-granddaughter, Molly Elizabeth Murphy.

He is survived by his nine children, Sheryl (Robert) Clingen, of Greenville, John (Susan) Davis, of Pleasant Hill, Rosemary (previously Kauffman) Saunders, of Pleasant Hill, Brenda (Bruce) Easton, of Salmon, ID, Judy (Paul) Benson, of Pleasant Hill, Debra Davis (Larry Deshazor) of Colorado Springs, CO, Anita Smith, of Dayton, William "Bill" Davis, of Birmingham, AL, and Margaret (Tim) Brown, of near Pleasant Hill.

Also, surviving are 20 grandchildren; Liz (Clingen) and Tony DiPinto, Catherine Clingen; John A. and Lisa Davis, Daniel and India Davis, Sarah (Davis) and Kerry Murphy; Edward Kauffman and GeNell Jay, Jarrod and Angie Kauffman; Barbara (Easton) and Steve Fisher, Beth (Easton) and Jaysen Dickens, Bobbi Jo (Easton) and Nate Sandberg, Bradley Easton; Whitney Benson and Todd Hathcock and Caitlin Benson; Clifton, Isaiah and Anna Deshazor, Anthony Deshazor and Kayla Marquez; Dustin and Kacie Smith; Rachel (Brown) Slebo, Kimberly (Brown) & Joshua VanCulin, David and Jenelle Brown.

He is also survived by 35 great-grandchildren, Adriana DiPinto and fiance Jake Martin and Gabriella DiPinto; Solomon and Soren Davis; Marrisa Murphy and fiance Troy Cron and Delaney Murphy; twins Emily and Catherine Kauffman; Brenna, Janna and Joshua Fisher, Jacob, Cody, John and Mark Dickens and Bridger Miller, Wyatt, Brooklyn and Brice Sandburg; Hugo Hathcock; Isaiah, Jr., twins Adrian and Andrae, and Harper Deshazor; Logan, twins Parker and Bryce Smith; Olyvia, Myers, and Jaylon Slebo, Jyler, twins Bronson and Layla VanCulin, Lillian and Lincoln Brown.

Also surviving is sister, Nelda Eileen (Davis) Small; a very special brother-in-law, Clifford Ira Gibson, who was like a son to him; and Richard Swank, a long-time friend and neighbor, who was such a good friend to Jar's kids that he is referred to as "the other brother."

Jar was a milkman for 24 years for the Westerville Creamery in Covington while he also farmed 40 acres and raised livestock. He then worked for the Franklin Grain Elevator and Pleasant Hill Farmers Exchange Elevator for many years. He continued working at Crop Production Services driving trucks until he officially retired at the age of 87. He was 20 years old (1940) when he started driving trucks and retired in 2007 — that's 67 years driving trucks! He was a founding member of the Miami County Antique Power Association in the early 1990's. He really loved competing in area Tractor Pulls with his son, John and he was usually the oldest person receiving an award. He enjoyed working outside cutting wood and mowing grass and driving around checking out the farmer's crops. He particularly liked his daily drive to Buffalo Jacks for breakfast and conversation with other members of The ROMEO (Retired Old Men Eating Out) Club. At family gatherings, his family enjoyed his famous "Jar"burgers. Sometimes he had to make up to 60 at a time. He attended Pleasant View Missionary Church for many years with his wife and all nine children.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Jackson-Sarver Funeral Home, 1 S. Main St., Pleasant Hill, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Pleasant View Missionary Church.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Pleasant View Missionary Church, 5231 Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road, Greenville. Interment will follow at Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington.

Memorial donations may be made to The Arc of Ohio/Miami County, 405 Public Square, Ste. 362, Troy, OH 45373 or "Molly Murphy Unicorn Foundation Fund" via The Troy Foundation, 216 W. Franklin St., Troy, OH 45373.