UNION CITY, Ohui — Gerald L. Coblentz, 65, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Wayne Hospital Hospice.

He was born July 8, 1953 in Randolph County, Ind., son of the late Nathan Leonard and Alma Barnell Yoder Coblentz. Gerald worked at Aukerman's Service Station, he spent the last 10 years working at Hughes Supply in Greenville.

He is survived by a brother, Terry (Cindy) Coblentz of Union City, Ohio; and a nephew, Cody (Stacie) Coblentz, also of Union City, Ohio; nieces, nephews and cousins also.

Preceded by parents; five sisters, Eva Williams, Mary Strait, Joyce Rose, Marilyn Young, and Carolyn Lanning; and one brother, Leonard Coblentz.

A graveside service will be held at 2 .m. Tuesday June 4, in the New Lisbon Cemetery. There are no public calling hours. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com