ARCANUM — Gina Cheadle, age 96, of Arcanum, went to be with the Lord Sunday, November 29, 2020 following a brief illness.

Gina was born in Rome, Italy. She and her belated husband, Arthur, came to the United States around 1946. She was a parishioner of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenville.

Gina is survived by her sons, Frank Cheadle and Mike Cheadle; grandchild, Jason Cheadle; great-grandchildren, Kelsey Gunckle, Tyler Gunckle, and Alex Cheadle; great-great-grandchild, Haleigh Gunckle; as well as other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Gina will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements made in care by Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.