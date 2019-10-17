Glen D. Denlinger

Obituary
ARCANUM — Glen D. Denlinger, 87, of Arcanum, went to be with the Lord on Wed. Oct. 16, 2019, at the Brethren Home in Greenville following a brief illness.

He was preceded in death by his companion, Irene (Cottrell) Denlinger in 2006, by a grandson, two great-granddaughters, three brothers and one sister.

He was a member of the Painter Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church, he was a local area farmer as well as a bus driver for Franklin-Monroe Schools for 40 years.

Glen is survived by a son, Duane (Barbara) Denlinger; daughter, Connie (Galen) Brubaker; six grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one sister, one sister-in-law and one special niece.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Painter Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church, 2996 Schnorf-Jones Road, Laura.

Visitation will also be held in the church on Tuesday from 3-5 and 6-8 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.
