PIQUA — Glen L. Foutz, age 69, of Piqua, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Wilson Memorial Hospital, Sidney. Glen was born on November 27, 1950 in Dayton, Ohio, to Harry and Betty (Link) Foutz. He married Janet (Greve) Foutz on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 1972, at St. Lawrence Church-Rhine in Botkins, and she survives.

Glen is also survived by his children, Justin Foutz of Covington, Maria and Jason Lowe of Columbus, and Liz Foutz and Jen Thompson of Phoenix, Ariz.; four brothers, Fred Foutz of Peoria, Ill., Steve Foutz of Fairborn, Keith Foutz of Greenville, and James Foutz of Greenville; one sister, Mrs. Sheryl West of New Paris; and six grandchildren, Maxwell, Taylor, Amelia, Lucy, Colton, and Winston. Glen is now reunited with Kosar The Wonder Dog in Heaven.

Glen graduated from Greenville High School in 1969, and Clark State Paramedical School. He was employed at Salem Auto Livery in Dayton since 1982, and proudly served in the United States Army. Glen also served in the Honor Guard in the Veteran's Elite Tribute Squad for many years. Glen was a member of St. Theresa of the Infant of Jesus Catholic Church in Covington, Ohio. He is a former President of The Miami Valley Browns Backers and First Vice-President of Knights of St. John. Glen was also a member of Ohio Street Machiners, Browns Fans World Wide Network, and World-Wide Browns Backers Association. Glen was a lifelong Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes Fan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at St. Theresa of the Infant of Jesus Catholic Church, Covington, with Rev. Fr. James Duell as celebrant. Family will receive friends Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. A graveside service will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, 10 a.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua.

Memorial contributions may be made to Veterans Elite Tribute Squad, PO Box 720, Piqua, OH 45356 or A Special Wish Foundation – 741 Valley St. Dayton, OH 45404. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.