GREENVILLE — Glen W. Schoenleben, long time resident of Greenville, Ohio died peacefully on December 8, 2019, at the Brethren Community Retirement Home in Greenville, Ohio at the age of 90.

He is survived by his brother, Bud Schoenleben of Celina, and two grandsons Adam Eichenauer of Hawaii and Alan Eichenauer of the Virgin Islands.

Glen was born April 30, 1929, the son of William and Marie (Young) Schoenleben, who both proceeded him in death. He married Phyllis (the love of his life) on December 24, 1947, who passed away in 2016 and they were married nearly 69 years.

Glen owned and operated Idding Auto Glass in Greenville for several years. He enjoyed automobiles, old engines, restoring old Wheel Horse Tractors, small engine repair, and traveling in his RV. He and Phyllis had one child, Sharon (Eichenauer) Schoenleben, who preceeded him in death in 2014, he also is preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Schoenleben and his sister, Ruth Mosier.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in the First United Methodist Church, 202 West Fourth St., Greenville, with Pastor Barbara Pope officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Fort Jefferson, Ohio. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 11, from 9-11 a.m. at the church. Arrangements are being handled by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com