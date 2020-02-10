GREENVILLE — Glenn Robert "Bob" Welch, 75 of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1:24 a.m. at Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana.

He was born June 13, 1944, in Piqua, Ohio, the son of the late Glenn W. "Curly" and Vera (Minnich) Welch.

Bob served his country honorable in the United States Air Force in the Vietnam War fighting in the Tet offensive and then he served in the Army National Guard stationed in Greenville, Ohio. He had the honor of going on the Honor Flight.

Bob graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1962m and worked at A O Smith and Roark's Furniture store. He attended Trinidad Junior College in Colorado and after the Vietnam War he received his bachelors of science and masters of science from Wright State University; after graduation he became a teacher for the Greenville School system teaching 5th and 6th grade science and continued to teach there until his retirement.

Bob was a very active man; he was a Cub Scout Leader, a Boy Scout Leader, an Eagle Scout; Order of Arrow; he was a member of Greenville Masonic Lodge No. 14; Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton; a member of Oakland Church of the Brethren where he was Deacon; cooked for the Dinner Theater and was in charge of the Stewards and Waitresses; he was a member of the American Legion and the ; he was a past volunteer guide at the Air Force Museum; he taught hunter education for 44 years; he work for the Department of Agriculture Watercraft as a stream quality monitor and on the Gypsy Moth project;

He was a member of the Darke County Parks; and past president and Trustee of Friends of the Park; he was also a member of Darke County Birders; and a lifetime member of the NRA. He was into Geneology and looked up lots of different families linage for friends; he found and proved a few friends came from Royalty.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents.

Bob leaves behind to mourn his wife Donna (Cross) Welch of Greenville; his sons Robert A Welch of Greenville and Michael L. (Stacy) Welch of Fountain City, Indiana; three granddaughters, Jessica (Mike) Coey of Pitsburg, Chelsea Welch of Gordon and Sierra Welch of Vandalia; step grandson Hayden Chalfant; great-grandson Easton Coey; great-granddaughter Hallie Helton; step great- grandsons: Ryley Coey and Noah Adams; and numerous family and friends.

Services will be held Thursday, February 13, at 2 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with Rev. Dr. Fred Bernhard officiating. Burial will follow in Brick Memorial Park Cemetery, Union City, Indiana. The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, and 1 hour prior services on Thursday at the funeral home. There will be a Masonic Memorial Service at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday February 12, at the funeral home and Veterans services will be conducted by the Greenville Veterans Honor Guard on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Darke County Parks. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com