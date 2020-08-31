ARCANUM — Glenna E. Batten, age 84, of Arcanum passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Glenna was born March 9, 1936, in Darke County, to the late George H. and Evalee (Stocker) Eubank. In addition to her parents, Glenna was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry R. Batten on November 12, 2016, whom she married September 24, 1960; sister, Sharon Shuttleworth; brother, George M. Eubank; and brothers-in-law, Eugene Shuttleworth, James Delk, Howard Best and Merle Henson.

Glenna is survived by her children, Douglas (Linda Robinson) Batten of Richmond, Ind., and Jeffrey (Jeanne) Batten of Englewood; grandchildren, Katie Batten, LaNelle (Rick Shroyer) Batten, Camron (Tia) Batten, Liam Batten, Colin Batten, Chastity (CJ) Crutcher and Christina (Ronnie) Burdge; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Virginia Henson of Clintonville, West Virginia, Lois Delk of Greenville and Sue Best of Castine; sister-in-law, Faye Eubank of Lebanon; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Glenna's family has a special nephew that we have loved very much, but have not had the opportunity to learn and know very well.

Glenna retired from Bank One of Dayton in 1993 and taught piano lessons for 45 years. Glenna was a member of Woodington Congregational Christian Church, Sunday school teacher for several years, and started the youth choir. She started playing the piano at church at the age of 10 and played the piano for Joyful Noise Woman's Trio and Gospel Light Quintet. Glenna had a severe case of paralytic polio in 1944. Over the years she did as much as she could to overcome the complications and side effects. Thank you to those that helped Glenna the past three years to do the things she was not able to do: Lois Delk, Sherry Dirksen, Jeff Batten, Diana Reeder, and other friends she may not have remembered.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville, with Harve Bowman officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Ft. Jefferson. The family will receive friends Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Arcanum High School Band Boosters in Glenna's memory.

