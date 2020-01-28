BRADFORD — Glenna Jean Curry, 69, died Monday, January 27, 2020, at her home in Bradford.

She was born May 8, 1950, in Piqua to the late Glen and Lucille (Wilder) Marshall. She was a graduate of Bradford High School, Class of 1968; earned her Pharmacy Tech License at Sinclair; was a member of the Bradford Church of the Brethren, where over the years she sang in the choir, led the youth group and was involved in many plays, banquets and holiday events; worked at Hobart Bros, Marshall's Service and Upper Valley Medical Center; was vice president of the Bradford Pumpkin Show for many years, started the house decorating contest and the cutest and fastest baby contests; was a fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes; she loved Bradford sporting events, especially those in which her grandsons were playing; and the sight of Glenna taking her grandsons on her scooter to the Dollar General will be missed by all Bradford residents along their route.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and infant daughter, Dominique Trevino.

Glenna is survived by her husband and longtime love, Fred Curry; son, Dr. Bill (Patches) Trevino of Bradford; five grandsons, Gaven, Garrett, Griffin, Grady and Greyson; brother, Russ (Jennet) Marshall of Missouri, Darrell (Joyce) Marshall of Bradford and Tim (Cathy) Marshall of Troy; and other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be be held Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Common Ground Christian Church, Bradford (formerly Bradford Church of the Brethren).

Visitation to be held at 1:30 p.m. until time of service Sunday at the church. Glenna donated her remains to Wright State University School of Medicine. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.