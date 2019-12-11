GREENVILLE — Glenna M. Dispennette, 79, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Wayne HealthCare in Greenville.

She was born on August 3, 1940, in Henton, Kentucky, to Glenn and Nellie (Gillispie) Perkins.

Glenna served honorably in The United States Army. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Dispennette; her parents; her great grandson, Jacob Magoto; her brothers, Harry and John Gillispie and George and John Perkins; and her sister, Marie Denaro.

Glenna is survived by her children, Rhonda (Mike) Magoto, and Keith (Debbie) Dispennette, all of Greenville; her grandchildren, Jamie Magoto, Shannon (Paul) Wright, Jessica (Josh) Addis, Sean (Laci) Henninger, Trey Koons, Justin Dispennette, Taylor (Abbey) Dispennette, Tabby Dispennette, and Colton and Braydon Osmer; her great grandchildren, Paige Magoto, Chase and James Wright, Colton, Caidyin, and Camdym Addis, Nova Henninger, Kason Baker, Ryllie and Abriella Koons, Alana and Faye Lynn Dispennette, Oliva and Owen Dispennette, and Kamdyn Dispennette; her brother-in-law, Joe (Roseann) Dispennette; her sisters-in-law, Jerri Dispennette, Jan Cook, Joni (Steve) Burelison, and Jovette (Brian) Meyers; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Glenna's life will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 16, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Rev. Eric Fee officiating. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Miami Memorial Park near Covington.

Guests may visit with Glenna's family on Sunday, December 15, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family request that everyone dresses in causal attire.

Memorial contributions may be given, in memory of Glenna, to the Cancer Association of Darke County, P.O. Box 781, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

Online condolences may be share with Glenna's family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.