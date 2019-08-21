ARCANUM — Gloria M. Hamilton, 94, of Arcanum, passed away on August 19, 2019, at the Brethren Retirement Community, Greenville.

Gloria was born August 3, 1925, in Arcanum. She was preceded in death by her parents, S. Dewey and Hallie (Baker) Hamilton; brother, Keith (Evelyn) Hamilton and sister, Marilyn Larsh.

Gloria graduated from Arcanum High School in 1943, and retired from Delco Products in 1989. She was a former member of Wayne Trail Grange and Arcanum Bowling League. She also was a member of Faith United Methodist Church.

She is survived by niece, Denise (Alan) Hansbarger; nephew, Steven Larsh; great-nephew, Gregory (Kathy) Hansbarger; great-great-nephews, John and Mark Hansbarger; and special friend, Von Henninger.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, at Faith United Methodist Church, 101 E South St, Arcanum. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangement made by Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum. Memorial contributions may be sent to State of the Heart Hospice, or the Brethren Retirement Community. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.