1/1
Gloria "June" Shafer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. — Gloria 'June' Shafer, 85, of Summerfield, Florida passed away October 20, 2020 at The Villages Regional Hospital, The Villages, Florida. She was the wife of Lawrence 'Larry' Shafer for 61 years.

Gloria 'June' was born in Vigo County, Indiana, a daughter of the late Ralph and Pearl East. Gloria 'June' and Lawrence 'Larry' moved from Memphis, Tenn. to Summerfield in 1998. Prior to her retirement, Gloria 'June' worked in medical administration. She was very involved in arts and crafts in her Stonecrest community. She also enjoyed cruises to various exotic locations.

Gloria 'June' is survived by her husband, Lawrence 'Larry' Shafer; and son, Carl L. Shafer, and his wife, Heidi, of Memphis, Tenn.; and granddaughter, Mindy.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020, 11 a.m., at the North Lake Presbyterian Church, Lady Lake, Fla. Inurnment will be at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Stonecrest Theater Guild would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, Belleview, Fla.

Condolences may be left at Hiers-Baxley.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved