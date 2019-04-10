GREENVILLE — Rev. Gordon Ray Jones, 88, of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 7:45 a.m. Born in West Elkton, Ohio on April 28, 1930, he was one of four children born to the late Walter Ray and Annie (McNally) Jones.

Gordon was a bricklayer for many years, and in 1968 became a pastor and served at many United Methodist churches over the years. After retiring, he attended the Church of the Brethren in Greenville. He was very passionate about preaching, and in his free time he enjoyed the company of beagle dogs and horses. He will truly be missed.

In addition to his parents Gordon was preceded in death by his wife Peggy Jones in 2002; sisters and brothers-in-law Mary and Jim Cail and Ruby and Dave Coburn; brother Franklin Jones; and daughter and son-in-law Becky and Dan Moody. He is survived by children: Rickey and Debbie Jones; Chris and Karen Jones; and Amy and Jeff Lawson; grandchildren: Mathew and Ashley Jones; Kelly and Cristy Moody; Stacy and Christine Moody; Jackie and Jeff Sanders; Greg and Denise Jones; Nick and Donnie Jones; Billie Jo and Steve Young; Sarah Lawson and friend Kit Suggs: great-grandchildren: Ethan and Avery Jones; Cortney and Caitlyn Moody; Kayla Grazioso; Cole Sanders; Rebecca Sanders; Clayton Jones; Jessica Nitecki and daughters Rainna and Isabella; Malachi, Josiah, Kaycie and Nadia Jones; Trey and Landen Young; and Charlie Lawson; and special friend Barbara Manders.

Friends may call on the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Funeral service to be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Church of the Brethren, Greenville. Burial to follow at Greenville Union Cemetery. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com. Memorial donations may be made to State of the Heart Care.