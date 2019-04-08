GREENVILLE — Grace E. Baker, 92, of Greenville, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Greenville Health and Rehab Center. She was born April 9, 1926 in Montgomery County to the late Jesse and Susan Armitta (Morton) Garber. She married Lester A. Baker on November 5, 1949; he preceded her in death on September 18, 2014.

Grace will be missed and remembered by her children and their spouses, Dianne (Allan) Burns of Cody, WY, Debra (Gerald) Crist of Greybull, WY, Shendyl (Kendra) Baker of Gettysburg, and Wendyl (Ellen) Baker of Arcanum; sisters Alma Beckner of Arcanum and Lois Wolf of Huber Heights; 20 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Brenda Baker-Mattox of Charleston, Ind., and son-in-law Stephen Rader of Greenville.

She was preceded in death by sons Daryl and Douglas Baker; daughter Darla Lonell Rader; grandson Scott Burns; and siblings Martha Harriet Brumbaugh, Lydia May Sell, Emma Garber, Mary Hoskins, Ellen McGriff, Alice Brewer, Pearl Beckner Peters, and Norman Garber.

Grace was a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Oak Grove District, and retired from Versailles Health Care Center after many years as a nurse's aide. She and her husband Lester cared for numerous foster children in their home over 53 years.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at Oak Grove German Baptist Brethren Church, 7816 Martin Rd., Bradford. Burial will follow in Abbottsville Cemetery. Friends may call from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.moorefh.com.