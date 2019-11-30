GETTYSBURG — Grace Evangeline Hinkle, 88 of Gettysburg, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Rest Haven Nursing Home, Greenville, Ohio.

Born on March 31, 1931 in Darke County, Ohio she was one of six children to the late Chester R. and Miriam G. (Hall) Riffell.

Grace was a member of the Pleasant View Missionary Church, where she served the church faithfully, since the age of 8 years old. She had taught Sunday school, was secretary of the church board, janitor, was very active in Bible study, and was president and vice-president of the Women's Missionary group.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Charles J. Hinkle; daughter Joyce Hinkle; brothers Arthur Riffell and Keith Riffell.

Grace is survived by her siblings Janice Trevan, Mary Short, Gene (Phyllis) Riffell; sister-in- laws Mary Riffell, Shirley Riffell; as well as many nieces, nephews and family members.

A service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Pleasant View Missionary Church, 5231 Gettysburg-Pitsburg Rd, Gettysburg, with Pastor Sean Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Gettysburg Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 12- 2 p.m. on Monday at the church. Arrangements entrusted to the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice , or Pleasant View Missionary Church.