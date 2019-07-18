GREENVILLE — Grace Marie Riegle age 95, of Greenville passed away at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville.

Grace was born December 2, 1923, in Brooklyn, New York, to the late Francesco and Filamena (Riccardelli) Marino. In addition to her parents, Grace was also preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence D. "L.D." Riegle; brothers, Michael, Angelo, Salvadore and Albert Marino; and sisters, Carmela Emanuele, Jenny Corrieri and Tesse Buonvino.

Grace is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. Timothy D. and Anne Riegle, PHD of Edison, New Jersey, Thomas D. and Gail Riegle of Arcanum and Mark A. and Roxanne Riegle of Greenville; daughter, Deborah K. Riegle of Union City, Ohio; grandchildren, Ben and Andy Riegle of Cincinnati, Isaac and Billie Riegle of Arcanum, Dominick and Jen Riegle of Columbus, Luke Bolin and John Northup of Columbus, Zack and Annie Bolin of Troy, Gabe Riegle and fiancée, Abby Backs of Fairborn and Seth Riegle of Centerville; great-grandchildren, Kayla Riegle, Tessa Riegle, Liam Riegle, Henry Bolin, Oliver Bolin and Penny Bolin; sister, Lillian Rauseo of Linden, New Jersey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Grace was a homemaker and formerly worked for Dr. Forrest Cox Podiatry Office. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenville; the Rosary Altar Society of the Church; Greenville VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the Greenville Elks Lodge. Grace was a former Hospice Volunteer for State of the Heart Care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greenville with the Rev. Fr. John R. White celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Greenville. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and Monday morning from 9-10 a.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. The Riegle family request that everyone wears casual attire. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com