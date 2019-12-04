GREENVILLE — Grace P. Fiste, 82, of Greenville, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 following a brief illness.

Grace was a kind, caring, and loving women. She would always stay in touch with all her family members and especially liked spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Grace enjoyed spending time to crochet and loved making things for her family.

She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Franklin Fiste and Matilda Fiste; sisters, Cora Evans, Frances Hubler, Sandra Penny, and brothers, George Fiste and Lewis Fiste. Grace is survived by her daughter, Shelly McGlothin; grandchildren, Patricia Johnson, James McGlothin; great-grandchildren, Abigail McGlothin, James McGlothin Jr., Liam McGlothin; brothers, Ronald Fiste, Robert Fiste, Phillip Fiste, several nieces and nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 6, at 12 p.m. at Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum. Burial to follow at Abbottsville Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. leading into the funeral services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to aide with funeral expenses. Email condolences and contributions may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.co