MARIA STEIN — Grace Philomena Ruschau, 2 1/2 hours old, of Mercer Darke County Line, Maria Stein, passed away Monday evening, Jan. 27, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, of natural causes.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Jan. 31, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Nicholas Church in Osgood. There will be no visitation.

Arrangements are under the direction of Gehret Funeral Home, Fort Loramie.