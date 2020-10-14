TROY — Guy Besecker, a Troy resident, died October 12, 2020, following a brief illness. Guy was born July 21, 1925, in Darke County, Ohio, to the late Harry and Deltha (Schuff) Besecker.

Born and raised on the farm in Painter Creek, Guy was preceded in death by his five brothers and seven sisters. He often told stories of life on the farm, raising their own food and looking forward to the orange they would get for Christmas. Guy married Loretta Marie Oldham on October 19, 1946. She passed away in 2002, after 55 years of marriage.

He attended Franklin Township High School where one of his proudest achievements was taking four years of Latin and winning the state Latin competition. He said it was "a good accomplishment for a farm boy." Guy and his surviving classmates shared a monthly lunch until COVID-19 put an end to it.He began his work life managing the local grocery store in Painter Creek. Guy and his family moved to Troy where he began his 40-year marketing and advertising career at Hobart Brothers, retiring in 1998. He was a member of the Hobart Milestone Club. He then worked for J. C. Penney selling men's clothing for another 10 years. Guy enjoyed chocolates, spending time with friends and family, collecting 'Gone with the Wind' memorabilia, watching college football (especially Ohio State), reading, and gardening. He had won Troy's Beautification Award more than once. A loyal and devoted friend to many, Guy's sense of humor was always a bit unpredictable. Guy was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua, where he was an usher and a greeter.He was a true man of faith and is now joined with his beloved wife Loretta.

He is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Kathy) of Cincinnati; by granddaughters, Kristy of Cincinnati, and Stephanie (Chester Yeager) of Middletown; and by four great-grandchildren.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will have a private mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Piqua, followed by interment at Newcomers Cemetery, Painter Creek. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Donations may be sent to St. Boniface Catholic Church, 210 Downing St, Piqua, OH 45356or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.