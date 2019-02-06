NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — H. Maxine (Slyder) Hezlep-Kelly, 84, of North Fort Myers, Florida, and formally of Darke County, passed away on February 4, 2019, at Hope Hospice, Cape Coral, Florida.

Maxine was born November 11, 1934, in Darke County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold and Leah (Amspaugh) Slyder.

In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by her brothers, Gene Slyder, Wayne Slyder and Mark Slyder; and her sister, Madge Deis.

Maxine had a fun-loving spirit and enjoyed games. She enjoyed playing Bridge with her Bridge Club. They would play men's team against the women's team. If she would lose, she would not say good-bye, she would say, "to be continued." However, if she won, she would say, "we're done." She loved music and dancing and could play piano, by ear. Maxine liked to travel, either locally or long distances. She grew up on a farm and was no stranger to hard work. She enjoyed her work around the farm and those lessons she carried on throughout her life. She worked for 21 years as a secretary for North School and East Elementary. Above all, Maxine enjoyed people and loved spending time with family and friends.

Maxine is survived by her beloved spouse, Forrest Kelly, whom she married February 14, 2012; her children, Vicky Hamilton of Lebanon, Ohio, Tim A. Gilbert of Greenville, Ohio, and Bonny (Ward) Chapin of Palm Dessert, California; her grandchildren, Andrew Hamilton, Caroline Hamilton, and Alexandra Hamilton; her brother, Don (Shirley) Slyder of Ansonia; and her sister, Marilyn Swallow of Versailles; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

A Celebration of Maxine's Life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus. Burial will follow in Ansonia Cemetery. Friends and family may visit on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home in Greenville. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com