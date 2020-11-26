VERSAILLES — Harley R. Merkle, age 84, of Versailles passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, 7:40 p.m., at Hospice of Dayton. Harley was born January 13, 1936, in Hopewell, Ohio, to the late Stanley and Laura (Snelling) Merkle. In addition to his parents, Harley was also preceded in death by his wife, Jane (Graves) Merkle; son, Clyde David Merkle; grandson, Scott Magoto; and brothers, Darrell and Dwight Merkle.

Harley is survived by his children, Mickey and John Hage of Alaska, Mary Garcia of Alaska, Terri and Dan Michaels of Russia, Greg and Rose Merkle of Tennessee, Christina and Wes Harvey of Oregon, Beth and Kevin Fulton of Versailles, and Nancy Merkle of Lima; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Lavern and Judy Merkle of Frazeysburg; Lois Moore of Hopewell, and Delores Secrist of Frazeysburg; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Harley farmed and retired from Midmark in Versailles with 18 years of service.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 2 p.m., at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles with Pastor Todd Reish officiating. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 12 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.

