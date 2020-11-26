1/1
Harley R. Merkle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

VERSAILLES — Harley R. Merkle, age 84, of Versailles passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, 7:40 p.m., at Hospice of Dayton. Harley was born January 13, 1936, in Hopewell, Ohio, to the late Stanley and Laura (Snelling) Merkle. In addition to his parents, Harley was also preceded in death by his wife, Jane (Graves) Merkle; son, Clyde David Merkle; grandson, Scott Magoto; and brothers, Darrell and Dwight Merkle.

Harley is survived by his children, Mickey and John Hage of Alaska, Mary Garcia of Alaska, Terri and Dan Michaels of Russia, Greg and Rose Merkle of Tennessee, Christina and Wes Harvey of Oregon, Beth and Kevin Fulton of Versailles, and Nancy Merkle of Lima; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Lavern and Judy Merkle of Frazeysburg; Lois Moore of Hopewell, and Delores Secrist of Frazeysburg; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Harley farmed and retired from Midmark in Versailles with 18 years of service.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 2 p.m., at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles with Pastor Todd Reish officiating. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 12 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Bailey Zechar Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Bailey Zechar Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bailey Zechar Funeral Home
653 Hickey Ave
Versailles, OH 45380
9375264440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved