ST. HENRY — Harold B. Kleinhenz, age 99, of St. Henry, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Briarwood Village in Coldwater. He was born October 17, 1921 in Maria Stein, Ohio to the late Anthony and Anna (Lochtefeld) Kleinhenz. On November 11, 1950, he married his wife of almost 70 years, Virginia (Boehmer) Kleinhenz, and she survives him.

Harold is survived by children, Sharon and Charlie Lampert of New Bremen, Kate and Rick Kremer of Ansonia, and daughter-in-law Rene and Joe Lochtefeld of New Bremen; 12 grandchildren, Shannon and Shawn Heckman, Brent and Jacqueline Lampert, Karlee and Adam Klawon, Michelle and Dane Baldwin, Jay and Katya Kleinhenz, Kenzie Kleinhenz, Lee Lochtefeld, Romie and Cortnie Kremer, Neal Kremer, Justin Kremer, Adam and Ashlyn Kremer, and Kelsey Kremer and fiancé, Josh Sizemore; 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and in-laws, Betty Kleinhenz, Lucy Schoch, Jeanette Borges, Jim and Martha Boehmer, and Joann Katterheinrich.

In addition to his parents, Harold is preceded in death by a son, Nick Kleinhenz; siblings and in-laws, Joseph Kleinhenz and Lucille Kleinhenz-Heric, Paul and Irene Kleinhenz, Mary and Cornelius Heitbrink, Walter and Adeline Kleinhenz, Katherine and Andrew Broering, Stanley and Martha Kleinhenz, Thomas Kleinhenz, Andrew Kleinhenz, Herman and Alice Boehmer, Dorothy and Elmer Fink, Roger Schoch, Walter and Beatrice Boehmer, and Paul Borges.

Harold was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church, St. Henry. He was a graduate of St. John's High School in Maria Stein, Class of 1940. Harold was a veteran of the U.S. Army during WWII. He was present at the Battle of the Bulge in Germany, and helped in the liberation of Hitler's death camp at Ohrdruf in 1945. He was a member of the American Legion Post 571 in Maria Stein, and the VFW Post in Chickasaw. Harold and his brother, Paul, started Kleinhenz Brothers Stock Yard in October, 1946, and in later years, Kleinhenz and Son, with his son, Nick.

A Mass of Christian Burial with respects to social distancing will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at St. Henry Catholic Church, St. Henry. Livestreaming of the funeral mass will be available https://sthenrycluster.com/livestream/ Burial with military rites will follow in St. Henry Cemetery.

Hogenkamp Funeral Home in St. Henry is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.