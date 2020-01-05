NEW MADISON — Harold Dewayne Howell, 69, of New Madison, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Wayne HeathCare in Greenville, Ohio.

Dewayne was born on November 15, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Harold Delbert and Lorraine Meredith Howell. In addition to his parents, Dewayne was preceded in death by his aunt, Goldie Peck.

Dewayne was a 1969 graduate of New Madison High School. In his younger years, he was a guitar player and singer in a band. He was retired from Buchy Food Products after 15 years of service.

Dewayne was a hard worker, as any farmer must be, and enjoyed that lifestyle. He was a-lifelong farmer and taught his children the value of hard work. He enjoyed watching horse races and the Great Darke County Fair. Dewayne's greatest achievement was his family. He adored his wife and children and loved going to his grandchildren's sporting events and other school programs.

Dewayne is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Ann (Frech) Howell, whom he married August 28, 1971; his children, Shawn Howell of Centerville, Ohio, Chad Howell and his wife, Barbara, of New Madison, Ohio, Sherry Holsapple and her husband, Jesse, of Eldorado, Ohio; his grandchildren, Justin Howell, Holden Howell, Skylar Howell, Macy Howell, Grant Howell, Lucas Howell, Hannah Holsapple, Kaleb Holsapple, Trey-Luke Holsapple; his brother, Clifford Howell and his wife, Janelle; his sisters, Caroll Conway, and Susan Gardner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Guests may visit with Dewayne's family on Tuesday, January 7. from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Tribute Funeral Homes, New Madison Campus.

A Celebration of Dewayne's life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home, with Pastor Jeff Travis officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmound Cemetery.

