PORTLAND, Ind. — Harold Junior Kochersperger, age 80, a resident of rural Portland, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis. He farmed in Wayne Towsnhip and worked for Horizon Homes in Portland and retired from Coca Cola in Portland and was a member of the Gideons International.

Harold was born April 24, 1938, in Darke County, Ohio, the son of Harold and Goldie (Schrader) Kochersperger. He was married on September 25, 1960, to Lucille Shawver.

Survivors Include: His beloved wife of 58 years- Lucille Kochersperger, Portland, two daughters- Deborah Kochersperger, Portland, Kathy Bryant (husband-Jeff), Bluffton, Indiana, two brothers- Jerry Kochersperger (wife Jocele), Dayton, Ohio, and Jim Kochersperger, Marion, Ohio, one sister- Jerilyn Smith (husband-Gary), Logan, Ohio, one granddaughter: Megan Lee (husband Christian) – Indianapolis.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland. Pastor Joe Hines will officiate the services and burial will follow in the Salamonia Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Jay County Heart Fund. Online condolences may be sent to www.williamsonspencer.com