Harold K. "Hal" Bergman, age 89, of Arcanum, passed away at home Friday, November 6, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born April 8, 1931 in Dayton, Ohio.

Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick Sr. and Anna Bergman; brother, Frederick Bergman Jr.; sisters, Anita Schnabel and Betty Duibley.

Harold is survived by his wife of 68 years, Betty Joan Bergman (nee Thompson); son, Mark Bergman; daughters, Bonnie (Mike) Witte, Marsha (Mike) Branham, and Annette (Tim) Sheppard; brother, Bill (Ruth Ann) Bergman; 14 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Ithaca, Ohio. Harold retired from NCR and Delco Products after over 44 years of service. Hal was a Corporal, U.S. Army, Korean War veteran. He is also part of the 1949 graduating class of Stivers High School.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 12 p.m. (noon), at the Grace United Methodist Church, 750 Arcanum-Ithaca Rd., Ithaca, OH 45304, with burial to follow in Abbottsville Cemetery. Services officiated by Pastor Marla Brown. The family will receive guests, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the church, leading into the services. It is important that all guests attending should wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in his memory to the charity of your choosing. Arrangements made in care by Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304. Condolences may be expressed online through www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.