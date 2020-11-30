1/2
Harold Leo McKnight
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DARKE COUNTY — Harold Leo McKnight, 94, was born Dec. 26, 1925, to Harley John McKnight and Sophia Irene (Hollinger) McKnight, at home in Adams Township, Darke County, Ohio.

He died unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at his home.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Eileen neé Good, whom he married in May 1950; children: Belinda (McKnight) Rismiller, Scott McKnight and Colleen McKnight; a sister, Virginia (McKnight) Ullery of Ansonia; sister-in-law Myrtle McKnight; grandchildren, Rachel (Denver) Wellman, Morgan (Matthew) Aultman, Sgt. Ian (Tiffany) Rismiller, Emily (Craig) Oliver, Elizabeth (Mike) Knisely, Elijah (Ashley) Oliver, and Ethan (Chelsea) Oliver; and 20 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Robert McKnight; son-in-law David Rismiller; and brother-in-law Jack Ullery.

He attended Gettysburg School and as a young boy he trapped muskrats and hunted raccoon with a kerosene lantern and went to Canada to work in the wheat fields at the age of 15.

He was drafted in the U.S. Army and served from September 1944 to June 1946 where he was in the 34th tank battalion 5th Armored Division and were known as Patton's Ghosts and the Victory Division. The battalion was stopped 45 miles from Berlin when the war was over in Europe. He was shipped out to Japan but the atomic bomb was dropped and World War II was over.

Before he was drafted he worked at Hartzell and Aero-Products and WACO. After the war he did construction work and some farming, got married, worked for companies that built Houston Woods Lodge and the Greenville City Building. He and Eileen also built and operated Rustic Hill Market. He also worked as an apartment maintenance man and at Berstrum Air Force Base in Texas. Also, a telephone lineman in Greenville and Arizona.

He is a member of Dawn Community Church and Greenville VFW.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m., with the funeral on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, 1499 North Broadway, Greenville, Ohio. Interment will take place at the Oakland Cemetery.

Donation in lieu of flowers can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Online condolences at www.zecharbailey.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
9375484141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved