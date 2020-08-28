HOLLANSBURG — Harold Leroy "Curly" Defibaugh, 92, of Hollansburg, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, August 26, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

He was born in Lynn, Indiana, on August 6, 1928, the son of Russell Earl and Jessie Marie Phillips Defibaugh.

Curly retired from Kaiser Agricultural Chemical. He had worked earlier in life as a farmer and at the Palestine Exchange. He also drove a school bus for many years. He served as the Harrison Township Trustee for 26 years and formerly served on the Darke County Sheriff's Patrol. He enjoyed the outdoors all of his life, spending many years hunting coon, coyotes, fox, and deer, as well as fishing. He mowed laws after his retirement and was a fixture in Hollansburg, waving to passersby from his front porch swing.

Curly will be missed by his wife, the former Martha Holzapfel; his children, Mickie and Duane Brim, Marjorie Defibaugh, Connie Miller; Martha's children, Michelle and Marc Flood, Mark and Toni Holzapfel, Jim and Lorraine Holzapfel; nine grandchildren, nine step-grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, three step-great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Curly was preceded in death by his parents; son, Lloyd Harold Defibaugh; step-grandson, Dustin Mote; sisters, Freda Fullerton and Betty Harris; brothers, Bob Defibaugh, Bill Defibaugh and Earl Defibaugh.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 11 a.m., in Green Mound Cemetery in New Madison, Ohio.

Memorial contributions are encouraged for Tri-Village Rescue, 320 North Main Street, New Madison, OH 45346. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com