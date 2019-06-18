UNION CITY, Ind. — Formerly of Union City, Ind.,Harold W. Neff, 92, passed away Monday June 17, 2019, at Pine Knoll Rehabilitation Centre in Winchester, Ind. He was born January 8, 1927 in Randolph County, Ind, to the late Charles and Margaret Brosey Neff.

Harold was a farmer and auctioneer for 46 years in Randolph County, and did remodeling projects for people. He was a member of the German Baptist Church, a WWII U.S. Army Veteran, enjoyed country music, old western movies, and playing his harmonica, but most of all he was a proud grandpa loving his grandchildren.

He is survived by two daughters, Judy (Vince) Hanson of Amarillo, Texas, Jane (Mark) Miller of Lynn, Ind.; son, Jerry Neff of U.C., Ind.; two grandchildren, Matthew (Kelly) Miller, Dr. Jama (Adam) Souder; two step grandchildren, Tanya (Jim) Ptacnik, Joshua (Jenny) Hanson; great-grandchildren, Harrison, Memphis, and Merritt; step grandchildren, Caroline, Shelby, Kendall, Tyler, Elliot, and Dawson.

Harold was preceded by his parents; wife, Phyllis Neff; three sisters, Esther Spille, Evelyn Nasby, Ruby Lee; and a brother, Herman Neff.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday June 21, at Reichard Funeral Home Inc. 400 W. Deerfield Road Union City, Ind. with calling from 1 p.m. until time of service Friday also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Lisbon Cemetery with Phillip Jones and Michael Wray officiating.

