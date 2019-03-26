COVINGTON — Harriet L. "Hattie" Miller, 94, of Covington, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Brookdale of Piqua.
Funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington, with Pastor Greg Kurtz officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Covington. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Covington Presbyterian Church, 30 N. Pearl St., Covington, OH 45318. Online condolences at www.moorefh.com