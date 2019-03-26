Obituary
Print

Harriet L. "Hattie" Miller


COVINGTON — Harriet L. "Hattie" Miller, 94, of Covington, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Brookdale of Piqua.

Funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington, with Pastor Greg Kurtz officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Covington. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Covington Presbyterian Church, 30 N. Pearl St., Covington, OH 45318. Online condolences at www.moorefh.com
Funeral Home
Moore Funeral Home
10 S. High Street
Covington, OH 45318
(937) 473-2271
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Daily Advocate from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com