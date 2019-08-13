GREENVILLE — Hazel B. Mercer, 91, of Greenville where she has resided since 1969 and formerly of Reading, Ohio passed away at 8:05 p.m. Thursday August 8, 2019, in the Oakley Place of Greenville.

Hazel was born June 21, 1928, in Reading, Ohio and the daughter of the late Charles W. and Betty (Hughes) Glardon.

Hazel with her husband Harold in 1969 started their ownership and operation of the Greenville Roller Rink with Hazel retiring recently in 2017.

Not blessed with children, they cared for the rink children as their own. Many life lessons were learned from Hazel and Harold, which in turn made life long dear friends in the Greenville community, and especially her devoted rink family.

She was a member of the "RSA" Roller Skating Association International and the "USAC" U.S. Amateur Confederation of Roller Skating.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Harold W. Mercer in 1992; Brother Charles Lee Glardon in 1991 and a nephew Gary Glardon.

Hazel's survivors include niece Regina Mercer and nephew Tim Mercer both of Dayton; niece-in-law Vickie Glardon of Maryville, Tenn.; in-laws Mr. and Mrs. Jim Mercer of Florida; godson James Gibson and William Wheeler of North Carolina.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, August 16, in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, with the Rev. Father John R. White officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at the Rest Haven Memorial Park 10209 Plainfield Road, Cincinnati. Family and friends will receive guest on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be given to the Cancer Association of Darke County or the .

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com