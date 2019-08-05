GREENVILLE — Helen A. Cardenas, 49, of Greenville passed away at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at her residence.

Helen was born August 9, 1969, in Greenville to the late James and Wilma (Stiles) Henry. In addition to her parents, Helen was also preceded in death by a brother, David Henry.

Helen is survived by her children, Elizabeth and Francisco Garcia of Sidney, Sebastian Cardenas Jr., of Troy and Paula Cardenas and fiancé, Anthony Rains of Ansonia; grandchildren, Adrian Cardenas, Cali Rains, Zoey Rains, Tessalia Garcia and Yesenia Garcia; father of her children, Sebastian Cardenas Sr., of Greenville; life partner, Chris Henderson of Greenville; brother, James Henry of Versailles; sisters, Diana McCoy of Texas, Bobbie Bloom of Sidney and Dayna and Steve Back of Ansonia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. A celebration of Helen's life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at The Borderline 2 Club, 6140 Hillgrove Southern Rd. Greenville, Ohio 45331. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com