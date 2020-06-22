VERSAILLES — Helen D. Thobe, age 84, of Versailles passed away at 9:58 a.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles with Pastor Don Solin officiating. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park in Covington. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com