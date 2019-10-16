GREENVILLE — Helen G. Oda, 101, of Greenville, Ohio passed away at 12:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Brookdale of Greenville.

She was born in Richmond, Ind. on March 19, 1918, to the late Donald and Marie Sparklin.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Oda in 1990; and her siblings, Robert, Keith, and Doris.

From 1950 until 1968, Helen improved the lives of many children by being a foster parent and adopting two children. Musically inclined, Helen played many instruments, particularly the organ and piano. She performed at Coletown Congregational Church since the early 1950s.

Helen is survived by her brother, Jack Sparklin; her children, Terry Oda, Rose Ann Oda, and Marty and Tammy Grow; her five grandchildren, Chris Oda, Heather Oda, Melissa and Richard Miller, Dustin and Brandi Grow, and Nicholas and Sydney Grow; and her 12 great grandchildren.

A celebration of Helen's life will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 19, at Coletown Congregational Church with Pastor Eric Knight officiating. Burial will follow, at a later date, in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens.

The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with the final arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to , Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459.

